Home / India News / New lockdown guideline issued: What it means for you

New lockdown guideline issued: What it means for you

The government provided relief to a few sections of the society in fresh Covid-19 guidelines. All the establishments, however, have been asked to follow social distancing.

Apr 15, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Residents of Mumbai’ Dharavi line up at rationing office for the food items, during the nationwide lockdown, on Tuesday.
Residents of Mumbai’ Dharavi line up at rationing office for the food items, during the nationwide lockdown, on Tuesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

The government on Wednesday issued revised guideline to be followed during the extended lockdown period till May 3. While several things have been kept suspended to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19, the government has allowed others which have a direct impact on the lives of the common people.

As per the revised guideline, all self-employed people like electricians, those involved in IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters have been allowed.

The courier services and vehicles used by e-commerce operators have also been permitted by the government.

Apart from these, shops (including kirana and single shops selling essential goods) and carts, dealing with food and groceries, hygiene items, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, poultry, meat and fish, animal feed a fodder etc have bene allowed to operate without any restriction on timing of opening and closure.

However, these establishments have been asked to strictly follow social distancing.

All medical establishments, including ayush centres, labs, vet centres have also been allowed to open in non-containment zones.

Dhabas (eateries) on the highways to have been allowed, but with instructions to follow social distancing norms.

Relaxing the movement of people, the guideline says that private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities, will be allowed. In such cases, one passenger besides the private vehicle driver can be permitted in the backseat in a four-wheeler; in case of two-wheelers, however, only the driver of the vehicle is permitted.

The important components of the financial sector, like RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by Sebi and insurance companies will also remain functional, with a view to provide enough liquidity and credit support to the industrial sectors.

The revised guideline was issued after an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 has been extended till May 3. The lockdown was scheduled to end on April 14.

