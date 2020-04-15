Covid-19 lockdown: 13 activities that will remain suspended till May 3

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:19 IST

The government on Wednesday issued a revised set of guidelines for citizens and state governments to follow during the course of Covid-19 lockdown which has been extended till May 3.

The announcement for extending the lockdown was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation - the fifth since the Covid-19 crisis began. In his address, he highlighted the progress India made in checking the spread of the infection and asked the people of the country to follow seven rules in this time of crisis.

The guidelines issued have permitted a few things, mostly keeping in view the benefit of the poor and vulnerable section of the society. But there is a list of those things which will remain suspended till the lockdown is in place.

Here is a list of those 13 things:

• All domestic and air travel of passengers, except for security purposes

• All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes

• Buses for public transport

• Metro rail services

• Inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons

• All educations, coaching, training institutions shall remain closed

• All industrial and commercial activities other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines

• Hospitality services other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines

• Taxis (including autorickshaws and cyclerickshaws) and services of cab aggregators

• All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places

• All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/other gatherings

• All religious places/places or worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited

• In case of funerals, congregation of more than 20 people will not be permitted