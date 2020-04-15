e-paper
Home / India News / Govt lockdown guidelines: What do they mean for Covid-19 hotspots, containment zones

Govt lockdown guidelines: What do they mean for Covid-19 hotspots, containment zones

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Thermal screening being done at the entrance of the Padarayanapura area which has been sealed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru.(ANI)
         

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued the updated guidelines on coronavirus lockdown. This came a day after the lockdown was extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The revised set of guidelines have a section on the management of coronavirus hotspots and containment zones across the country.

Coronavirus hotspots are areas that are affected by the disease. Maharashtra and Delhi are a couple of top coronavirus hotspots in the country. Containment zones are determined within a city by the administration keeping in mind the number of Covid-19 cases emerging from a particular location. For example, Delhi has determined more than 50 containment zones in the city where coronavirus cases have been identified. These areas have been sealed and restriction of movement has been placed on residents to keep the disease from spreading any further.

“’Hotspots’, i.e., areas of large Covid-19 outbreaks or clusters with significant spread of Covid-19, will be determined as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India (GoI),” the release read.

In these hotspots, containment zones will be demarcated by States/UTs/District administrations as per the guidelines of MoHFW.

In Covid-19 containment zones, activities otherwise allowed by the MHA during the lockdown, will not be permitted.

“There shall be strict perimeter control in the area of the containment zones,” the MHA stated in its guidelines.

No unchecked inward/outward movement of the population in the containment zones will be allowed except for maintaining essential services and in the case of medical emergencies and law and order related duties. 

