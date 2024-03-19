 Haryana cabinet expansion: List of ministers who took oath in Nayab Saini govt | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Haryana cabinet expansion: List of ministers who took oath in Nayab Saini govt

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2024 06:05 PM IST

Nayab Singh Saini, MP from Kurukshetra, took oath as the new chief minister of Haryana last week, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Nayab Singh Saini-led government in Haryana carried out its first cabinet expansion on Tuesday by inducting eight MLAs as ministers of state (independent in charge). Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

List of newly-inducted ministers:

  1. Hisar MLA Dr Kamal Gupta
  2. Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha
  3. Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda
  4. Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel
  5. Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav
  6. Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha
  7. Bawani Khera MLA Bishamber Singh Balmiki
  8. Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh

Saini, a Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra, took oath as the new chief minister of Haryana last week, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. Along with him, five other ministers - BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal, Banwari Lal, and an independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala - also took oath as members of the new council of ministers.

After the oath-taking ceremony, Saini praised the previous Khattar-led government saying, “Our newly formed cabinet wants to thank former CM Manohar Lal Khattar. He has given Haryana a new direction and has given the best example of good governance. He did development work in the state without any discrimination.”

Earlier in the day, Saini expressed confidence that the people of Haryana would ensure the BJP retains all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. He also appealed to people to “strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Modi”.

“The Narendra Modi government has worked for uplifting the poor and has undertaken initiatives for their welfare…In Haryana, the BJP government has taken several steps in the past nine-and-half years for the welfare of weaker sections and provided jobs on merit,” he said.

The polling for the Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25, according to the Election Commission. Meanwhile, a bypoll for the Karnal assembly seat will also be held on the same day. The seat fell vacant after the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar.

