Haryana cabinet expansion today; CM Saini sure of perfect 10 for BJP

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who will be expanding his cabinet in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening, expressed confidence that the people of Haryana would ensure the BJP retains all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (centre) flanked by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Ambala BJP Lok Sabha candidate Banto Kataria after paying obeisance at Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The newly constituted Haryana council of ministers will see new inductions from 4.30pm on Tuesday, a week after Kurukshetra MP Saini was administered the oath of office and secrecy along with five ministers.

Interacting with reporters after paying obeisance at Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula, Saini exuded confidence that like in the 2019 general election, this time, too, the people of Haryana would give all 10 Lok Sabha seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He appealed to people to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Modi, saying his vision is to take the country forward and make it a “viksit (developed)” by 2047.

He said the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana have been working transparently and taking steps to uplift the weaker sections. “The Narendra Modi government has worked for uplifting the poor and has undertaken initiatives for their welfare, he said. In Haryana, the BJP government has taken several steps in the past nine-and-half years for the welfare of weaker sections and provided jobs on merit,” he said.

The country has scripted a new chapter of development during the 10-year rule of the Modi government, he added.

Accompanied by Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ambala, Banto Kataria, Saini left for Karnal, where BJP president JP Nadda kicks off the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.

While en route to Karnal, Saini took out a roadshow in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts.

Asked about former home minister Anil Vij, who had skipped his swearing-in ceremony last week, Saini said, “He is our respected leader. We have been regularly getting guidance from him.”

When asked about the cabinet expansion, six-time MLA Vij, who last week skipped Saini’s swearing-in ceremony, said, “I have no information.” He, however, reiterated that he was not upset.

Polling for Haryana’s 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. The bypoll to the Karnal assembly seat, which fell vacant following the resignation of former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, will be held on the same day. Khattar has been named the BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

Those who might be inducted into the Saini government include Kamal Gupta, an MLA from Hisar who was also a minister in the Khattar cabinet, according to sources. The others include Abhe Singh Yadav, Seema Trikha, Subhash Sudha and Bishamber Singh Balmiki.Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister. At present, the Haryana cabinet has five ministers -- four from the BJP and one Independent -- apart from the chief minister.