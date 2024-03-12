Nayab Saini takes oath as Haryana chief minister; 5 ministers also sworn in. Check list

BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Haryana chief minister on Tuesday, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers resigned from their posts. Five other ministers - BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal, Banwari Lal, and an independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala - also took oath as members of the new council of ministers. New Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with cabinet ministers during his oath taking ceremony(PTI)

List of all the ministers who took oath today and their portfolios:

Nayab Saini

BJP leader Nayab Saini took oath as the new Haryana chief minister. Hailing from the OBC community, he was appointed as the state president of the Haryana BJP in October last year. His political career began in 1996 - working alongside the state general secretary until 2000. Saini has previously served as the district general secretary of the BJP Youth Wing in Ambala in 2002 and was later appointed as the district president in Ambala in 2005.

Kanwar Pal

Kanwar Pal, one of the cabinet ministers in the newly formed Haryana government, was a speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly from 2014 to 2019. He was elected to the assembly from Jagadhri two times.

Mool Chand Sharma

Mool Chand Sharma has been a cabinet minister of transport in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government. He also held three other portfolios - Mines and geology, higher education, and elections. He is an MLA from the Ballabhgarh Vidhan Sabha constituency since 2014.

Jai Parkash Dalal

Jai Parkash Dalal is among the five ministers who took oath in the Nayab Saini-led government. He was elected to the Haryana Assembly from Loharu in 2019. Dalal had joined the saffron party in 2014 and served in several positions - BJP's state vice president, in-charge of BJP Kisan cell, and Jind district in-charge.

Banwari Lal

Banwari Lal, who took oath as a cabinet minister on Tuesday in Haryana, was elected to the state legislative assembly from Bawal in 2019. He served as the minister of co-operation, and minister of scheduled classes and backward classes since 2019.

Ranjit Singh Chautala

Ranjit Singh Chautala is an independent MLA from Haryana. He had previously been a member of the Indian National Lok Dal, the Janata Dal, the Indian National Congress, and the BJP. Chautala won the 2019 election as an independent from the Rania seat. Chautala, along with his grandson Dushyant Chautala, joined the BJP in an alliance after the 2019 assembly election and secured three portfolios in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government - New and renewable energy, power, and jails.