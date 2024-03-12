Haryana CM Khattar resigns: A quick look back at his political journey

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from his position on Tuesday amidst turmoil within the ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned on Tuesday.

Reports suggest the alliance is on the brink of collapse, with JJP deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala reportedly renouncing his official duties. Sources indicate that the next few hours are crucial, with potential changes looming in the State cabinet due to the imminent departure of the JJP.

In response to the situation, the BJP has deployed its office bearers Tarun Chugh and Union minister Arjun Munda to assess the circumstances. A meeting is likely to be convened for BJP legislators, with BJP Haryana's in-charge Biplab Deb expected to attend.

A look at Khattar's political journey