Haryana CM Khattar resigns: A quick look back at his political journey
Khattar joined the RSS as a permanent member in 1977 and served the organisation actively for 17 years before becoming a member of the BJP in 1994.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from his position on Tuesday amidst turmoil within the ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).
Reports suggest the alliance is on the brink of collapse, with JJP deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala reportedly renouncing his official duties. Sources indicate that the next few hours are crucial, with potential changes looming in the State cabinet due to the imminent departure of the JJP.
In response to the situation, the BJP has deployed its office bearers Tarun Chugh and Union minister Arjun Munda to assess the circumstances. A meeting is likely to be convened for BJP legislators, with BJP Haryana's in-charge Biplab Deb expected to attend.
A look at Khattar's political journey
- Manohar Lal Khattar was born on May 5, 1954 and hails from Nindana village in Rohtak district of Haryana, according to the official website of the Chief Minister Office Haryana.
- Khattar pursued his higher education at Neki Ram Sharma Government College, Rohtak, breaking new ground as the first member of his family to pursue studies beyond Class X. Concurrently, he ventured into business while attending Delhi University.
- At the age of 24, he became a permanent member of the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) in 1977, dedicating 17 years of active service to the organisation before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1994.
- Having played a crucial role in the BJP's success in states like Punjab, Haryana and Chhattisgarh, Khattar was given prominent roles in various elections where he delivered results. In 2004, he was saddled with organisational charge of as many as 12 states, including Delhi and Rajasthan.
- Following his victory in the 2014 Assembly elections from the Karnal constituency, he became Haryana's first chief minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
- In the lead-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Khattar was appointed Chairman of the Election Campaign Committee for Haryana. His leadership was pivotal in the party's success during the elections.
- Khattar contested the election from the Karnal Assembly constituency for the first time and secured victory by a significant margin of 63,773 votes. On October 21, 2014, he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party.
- Subsequently, on October 26, 2014, he took the oath of office as the chief minister, marking a historic moment as the first-time MLA to hold the position in Haryana's history.
