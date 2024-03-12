Manohar Lal Khattar resigns: BJP's Haryana survival plan revealed

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday resigned after a rift surfaced in the BJP-JJP alliance. His entire cabinet has also tendered their resignations. The imminent split has put the BJP-led government in jeopardy. However, the party, which has dominated India's political space over the past 10 years with its deft political maneuvering, has devised plan to tide over the potential crisis. Manohar Lal Khattar and Dushyant Chautala in this file photo (Keshav Singh/HT)

The BJP had accepted the support of Dushyant Chautala's 10 MLAs after it fell short of five MLAs from the majority mark. The party currently has 41 MLAs in the Haryana assembly.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The BJP government in Haryana plans to survive the scare with the support of five independent MLAs and HLP MLA Gopal Kanda. If the six MLAs extend their support to the BJP, the latter will have the backing of 47 MLAs in the 90-strong assembly.

The half-way mark in the assembly is 45.

The BJP has rushed its office bearers Tarun Chugh and union minister Arjun Munda to take stock of the situation.

Independents key to BJP government's survival

Before Khattar's resignation, Gurugram BJP MLA Sudhir Singla claimed there was "no talk of breaking the alliance with the JJP".

"A meeting will be held today...Observers will come to the meeting and all the MLAs will express their views," he added.

Also read: Buzz over Nayab Singh Saini's name after Khattar quits as Haryana CM. Who is he?

However, some independent MLAs claimed they might get a place in the state cabinet.

Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-JJP alliance would break.

"I met the Chief Minister yesterday. We have already extended our support to CM Manohar Lal-led government. We also discussed the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. I got the impression that the process of breaking the alliance with JJP has already started," he said.

Another independent MLA Dharampal Gonder said that the independent MLAs were already supporting the BJP-led government, reported ANI.

Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda also said that he would support the BJP government.

"I think the alliance (BJP-JJP) has almost broken. In Lok Sabha elections, BJP will win all 10 seats. Even without JJP, the Haryana government will stay, and all independent candidates will continue to support BJP," he said.

This came days after BJP MP Brijendra Singh quit the party and joined the Congress. He attributed his decision to the possibility of a BJP-LJP alliance.

With inputs from ANI