Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid cracks in BJP-JJP alliance

Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday resigned as chief minister of Haryana after cracks appeared in the ruling coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. A Haryana government spokesperson said ML Khattar has handed over the resignation letter along with his cabinet to the Haryana governor. Haryana chief minister ML Khattar (L) and his deputy Dushyant Chautala. (PTI file)

The ties between the BJP and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP had worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 elections.

Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat on Tuesday claimed that the alliance is at break point but some independent MLAs who support the ML Khattar government would ensure its survival, news agency ANI reported.

The top leadership of both the BJP and JJP (Jannayak Janata Party) have called separate meetings of their respective MLAs. Before that, Manohar Lal Khattar will hold a meeting of all BJP ministers at his residence.

Central BJP leaders, including Union minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, are in the state to oversee the changes, sources told news agency PTI.

The nature of change is not clear, with senior party leaders keeping mum.