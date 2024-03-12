Haryana CM News Live: Manohar Lal Khattar resigns amid BJP-JJP alliance rift buzz
Haryana CM News Live: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has rushed to Raj Bhawan after convening a meeting with BJP legislators, attended by six independents at Haryana Niwas. Speculation arises amid reports of strained relations between BJP and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP, primarily due to the failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state....Read More
The BJP high command is contemplating significant changes within the Haryana government. The central BJP leadership has sent union minister Arjun Munda and the party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh, to the state to oversee the political development, according to sources.
Sources say that CM Khattar has asked all ministers to resign and there will be a cabinet rejig in the evening.
Haryana CM News Live: Chandigarh-based BJP insiders hint at the possibility of State BJP Chief Naib Singh Saini replacing Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister. However, no official confirmation has been provided on this.