Nayab Singh Saini to be new Haryana chief minister, swearing in at 5 pm today

Nayab Singh Saini will be the new chief minister of Haryana, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. Saini will take oath as the chief minister at 5 pm on Tuesday evening. Nayab Singh Saini will be the new Haryana chief minister

Saini, an MP from Kurukshetra and an OBC community face, was appointed as the state president of Haryana BJP in October last year.



Saini was chosen as the BJP's legislature party leader after Manohar Lal Khattar stepped down amid cracks in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party (BJP-JJP) alliance which had ruled the state since 2019.



The ties between the two parties had deteriorated following failure of seat sharing talks for the Lok Sabha elections. The Khattar cabinet comprised 14 ministers, including the CM and three members of the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP, and all have resigned.



At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member assembly while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each. The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



Reacting to Khattar's resignation, Congress MP Deepender Hooda had said,"All that is happening in Haryana is because the public has decided to bring change. The public was upset with the present government in the state. We are keeping a close eye on the developments."