 Nayab Singh Saini to be new Haryana chief minister, swearing in at 5 pm today | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Nayab Singh Saini to be new Haryana chief minister, swearing in at 5 pm today

Nayab Singh Saini to be new Haryana chief minister, swearing in at 5 pm today

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 02:57 PM IST

Nayab Saini was chosen as the BJP's legislature party leader after Manohar Lal Khattar stepped down amid cracks in the ruling BJP-JJP alliance.

Nayab Singh Saini will be the new chief minister of Haryana, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. Saini will take oath as the chief minister at 5 pm on Tuesday evening.

Nayab Singh Saini will be the new Haryana chief minister
Nayab Singh Saini will be the new Haryana chief minister

Saini, an MP from Kurukshetra and an OBC community face, was appointed as the state president of Haryana BJP in October last year.

Saini was chosen as the BJP's legislature party leader after Manohar Lal Khattar stepped down amid cracks in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party (BJP-JJP) alliance which had ruled the state since 2019. 

The ties between the two parties had deteriorated following failure of seat sharing talks for the Lok Sabha elections. The Khattar cabinet comprised 14 ministers, including the CM and three members of the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP, and all have resigned.

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member assembly while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each. The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to Khattar's resignation, Congress MP Deepender Hooda had said,"All that is happening in Haryana is because the public has decided to bring change. The public was upset with the present government in the state. We are keeping a close eye on the developments."

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana CM News live, CAA India Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On