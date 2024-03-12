Haryana CM Khattar, ministers resign; BJP-JJP alliance over

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers submitted their resignation to governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Tuesday after the BJP-JJP alliance broke down. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar leaving Raj Bhavan after submitting his resignation to governor Bandaru Dattatreya in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

On a day of fast-paced political developments, Khattar, who was accompanied by health minister Anil Vij and six Independent MLAs, called on Dattatreya after chairing a BJP legislature party meeting at 11.30am.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Khattar resigns: How BJP plans to survive potential Haryana crisis

After leaving Raj Bhavan, senior BJP leader Kanwar Pal Gujjar said: “The CM and the cabinet ministers have resigned and the governor has accepted the resignations.”

Asked who will be the next chief minister, Gujjar said: “The CM will continue to be the CM.”

Khattar headed to Haryana Niwas, where he met the 41 BJP MLAs. Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, state BJP chief Nayab Saini, observers Arjun Munda, who is a Union minister, and party national general secretary Tarun Chugh and former Haryana BJP chief and Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala were present at the meeting.

Preparations are afoot to swear in a new set of ministers.

The post-poll alliance was formed after the 2019 assembly elections when the BJP fell short of a simple majority, getting 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, and took support from Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which won 10 seats, to form the government. The BJP won one more seat in a by-election later.

Both the BJP and the JJP convened their legislature party meetings on Tuesday. The JJP meeting took place in New Delhi.

While BJP sources said that fresh developments regarding the sustainability of the alliance were the outcome of the disagreement between the two allies over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections, political experts said that it would suit the BJP if the JJP contested the elections on its own. “The JJP would eat into Jat votes of the Congress and in a way help the BJP,” said an observer.

In the 90-member assembly, the BJP with 41 MLAs has the support of five Independent MLAs and Haryana Lokhit Party legislator Gopal Kanda.

After meeting Khattar, Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat said some independent MLAs who support the Khattar government will ensure its survival. Another Independent MLA Dharampal Gonder said he was already supporting the BJP-led government. Kanda said that the BJP could win all 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state on its own.