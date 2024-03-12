Haryana: BJP-JJP alliance on the verge of breaking apart

Chandigarh: The BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana is on the verge of breaking apart with preparations on to sworn a set of new ministers once deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala, formally announces severing of ties and walks out of the coalition. Jannayak Janta Party leader, Dushyant Chautala. (PTI)

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned after cracks appeared in the ruling coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. A Haryana government spokesperson Khattar has handed over the resignation letter along with his cabinet to the Haryana governor.

The post-poll alliance was formed after the 2019 assembly elections when the BJP fell short of a simple majority, getting 40 seats, and took support from Dushyant-led JJP to form the government.

Both the BJP and the JJP have convened their legislature party meetings on Tuesday. The BJP leadership has also got in touch with six independent MLAs for their support for the government once the alliance is done away with.

While BJP sources said fresh developments regarding the sustainability of the alliance were because of disagreements between the two allies over seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, experts say that it would suit the BJP if the JJP contested elections on its own. “The JJP would eat into Jat votes of the Congress and in a way help the BJP,’’ said an observer.