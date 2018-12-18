‘Wasn’t the PM afraid to talk to Press’: Manmohan Singh’s swipe at Narendra Modi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said the country needs a “strong and independent” central bank which has to work in “close cooperation” with the central government.

“I do hope and pray that government and the RBI find a way to work in harmony,” said the former Prime Minister , who had also served as the RBI governor from 1982 to 1985. He had earlier termed RBI governor Urjit Patel’s resignation “very unfortunate” and a “severe blow” to the country’s economy.

Patel, who had a run in with the government over autonomy of the central bank, resigned from his job on December 10, citing personal reasons. His resignation came four days ahead of a crucial meeting of the board of the central bank that could have discussed issues of simmering differences with the government.

On the farm loan waiver announced by the newly sworn-in Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on their first day in office, Manmohan Singh said, “We have to honour the commitment that was part of the election manifesto.

“I haven’t studied the impact but since commitment has been made so we have to honour it. These are commitments made to people and what has been promised, has to be delivered,” he told journalists after the launch of his book “Changing India”.

In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh said, “I was not the PM who was afraid of talking to the press, I met them regularly and on every foreign trip, I had the press conference on the plane on returning.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had, earlier this month, criticised PM Modi for never addressing a press conference in his tenure, and suggested he should try addressing reporters as it is fun to be asked questions.

He also tagged photographs from his press conference in Hyderabad on December 5, ahead of the December 7 Telangana assembly election, to put his point across. “Dear Mr Modi, Now that campaigning is over, hope you can spare some time for your part-time job as PM. Btw its been 1,654 days since u became PM. Still no press conference?” he had tweeted.

Earlier at the book launch, Manmohan Singh said that India has been immensely kind to him and he “will never be able to repay this debt”

“Life has been a great adventure and enterprise and I have no regrets,” he said.

On India’s prospects, he said, “Despite all the hiccups and hurdles, I have no doubt that India will get its action right, despite be difficulties, this country is destined to be a major powerhouse.”

“The emergence of India as global power is one such idea whose time has come,” he added.

