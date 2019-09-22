‘Howdy, Modi!’:US leaders praise PM Modi, quote Gandhi to define India-US partnership

india

A US Congressional delegation that welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Houston’s ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event organized by the Indian diaspora, heaped praise on the Indian-American community for their contributions and celebrated the growing ties between the two democracies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was yet to speak at the event.

Junior US Senator for Texas, Ted Cruz was the first to address the 50 thousand strong audience at Houstan’s NRG football stadium on Sunday morning. “India is largest democracy on the face of earth and America is proud to be your friend. Today is also a celebration of the Indian-American community in USA including in Texas. We say thank you to you for your incredible contributions,” Cruz said.

US Senator for Texas, John Cornyn said Texas was India’s second largest trade partner in the US behind California. Underlining the contribution of Indian-Americans to Texas and Houston, Cronyn said with “150,000 Indians living in the Houston area alone, Indian culture is woven into the fabric of Texas and the state is proud to celebrate it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“India is one of our most important partners with common values, we will keep finding ways to promote our shared values and strengthen ties,” Cornyn added.

Steny Hoyer, US Representative for Maryland’s 5th congressional district and the House Majority Leader, said the democracies of India and the United States had a shared vision. “Our Constitutions begin with the same three words, “We the people,” he said before paying glowing tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi. He quoted Mahatma Gandhi, who, he said, once defined democracy as, “Something that gives the weak the same chance as the strong.”

Hoyer said Gandhi’s definition was “the ideal of the Indian and American democracies”. “Equal opportunity to dream, that’s what it is about,” he added.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said, “We are inspired by the modern India he (PM Modi) leads while mindful of the challenges, undeterred, as India reaches into new frontier of space and equally determined to lift millions out of poverty back on earth.”

He also said the Indian-Americans were the reason US-India relations continued to grow even stronger. “Indian-Americans have brought insight, intellect and most importantly inspiration,” Hoyer said.

Earlier the prime minister’s arrival at the stage was greeted by chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ by the crowd. PM Modi shook hands with over 20 US Congressional Representatives including were present on the stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will address the Indian diaspora event shortly. PM Modi’s address will be followed by a luncheon meeting, a community reception and inauguration of Eternal Gandhi Museum, Gujarati Samaj of Houston Event Centre and Shri Siddhi Vinayak Temple. He will leave for New York around 3 am IST on Monday.

