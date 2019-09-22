‘Thank you Houston for affection,’ tweets PM Modi after rousing welcome

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Houston’s NRG stadium to chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ that filled the air as he walked to the centre of the dais in a dark checked jacket, his hands folded and waving to the 50,000 Indian Americans who have gathered at the venue.

US President Donald Trump will also join him at the sprawling stadium for the diaspora event billed as the largest to be addressed by any elected foreign leader other than the Pope.

Follow Live Updates here:

Earlier, there were cultural performances with dhols and kirtans, Indian songs and dance enthralling the audience. In a symbolic gesture, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner handed the Indian PM ‘keys’ to the city.

Thank you Houston for such amazing affection! #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/xlbWsMVkae — PMO India (@PMOIndia) 22 September 2019

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer addressing the gathering said, “We are inspired by the modern India he (PM Modi) leads while mindful of the challenges, undeterred as India reaches into a new frontier of space and equally determined to lift millions out of poverty back on earth.”

The atmosphere was electric at the NRG stadium in Houston as 50,000 strong Indian Americans waited for the historic occasion when the PM would come on stage together with US President DonaldTrump at ‘Howdy, Modi!’

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 22:40 IST