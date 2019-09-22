Howdy Modi Event Live Updates: PM to share stage with Donald Donald Trump at Houston mega event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who touched down in Houston last night, is all set to address the mega ‘Howdy, Modi’ gala event at the sprawling NRC stadium in the energy city of the United States.

The PM is set to address 50,000 strong Asian American community in the US at the very stadium where Beyonce and U2 have performed in the past. This is being touted as the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.

Earlier today, the PM, who is on his fourth visit to the US, began his first day with a roundtable with 17 CEOs of energy companies that were together worth $1 trillion and had operations in more than 150 countries, including India.

Modi, whose NDA government scrapped Article 370 which provided for Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, also met local Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs and Dawoodi Bohras settled in the US.

At the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event, PM will be joined in by US President Donald Trump in a unique joint appearance for both leaders.

3:20 pm pm IST Sikhs from across the US thanks PM Modi A 50-member delegation of Sikhs from across the US met PM Modi at Houston and thanked him after the government of India last week removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals. “We urged the prime minister to provide visa and passport services to the Sikh political asylees. This is important for the large Sikh community living in the US to visit India in a year when we are celebrating 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji,” Indiana-based Gurinder Singh Khalsa, who was part of the delegation, said.





3:15 pm IST Trump to spend about 2 hrs at Houston’s NRG Stadium The White House late on Saturday released a schedule stating that the US president Donald Trump will spend 100 minutes at Houston’s NRG Stadium where more than 50,000 Indian-Americans will be present for the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event. Trump’s speech on India and Indian-Americans may last for about 30 minutes, according to PTI. He is also expected to sit through PM Modi’s address.





2:55 pm IST PM Narendra Modi’s $1 trillion meeting with CEOs in Houston PM Narendra Modi started his fourth visit to US with a roundtable meeting with 17 CEOs of energy companies worth $1 trillion and operations in more than 150 countries, including India, which they want to grow. Getting straight to business.



PM @narendramodi just concluded a fruitful interaction with top energy sector CEOs at a Roundtable meeting in #Houston. Discussion focused on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India & US. pic.twitter.com/UHnEFd9Oll — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 22, 2019





2: 50 pm IST Kashmiri Pandit community meets Prime Minister Modi In Houston, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister. In Houston, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian. pic.twitter.com/KrIYemBBKB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019





2:45 pm IST Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM Narendra Modi in Houston The Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM Narendra Modi in Houston. The Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM @narendramodi in Houston. They recall PM Modi’s visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community as well as highlight PM Modi’s association with Syedna Sahib. pic.twitter.com/PBOd0k0PTv — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019



