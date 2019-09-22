‘Howdy, Modi!’: How to watch Prime Minister Modi’s mega event in Houston

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 06:28 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega gathering of Indian-Americans at the sold-out “Howdy, Modi!” event in US’ Houston, Texas, on September 22.

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the United States have registered for the ‘Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures’ event, which will be held at the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston.

The three-hour ’Howdy, Modi!’ event will start from 8:30pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and go on till 11:30pm IST. Apart from remarks by Modi and Trump, a special cultural programme to reflect the US-India cultural ties with a tagline, ‘Shared Dreams, Bright Futures’, will also be showcased.

The 90-minute cultural programme, ‘Woven: The Indian-American Story’, will have a music, dance and multimedia show with nearly 400 artists from Houston and elsewhere in Texas.

Those watching the event at the NRG Stadium in Houston, one of America’s largest professional football stadiums, will have to enter the venue by 5pm. The cultural program is likely to start at 8.30pm and Modi and Trump will arrive by 9.30pm.

Also read | PM Modi holds meeting with oil sector CEOs in Houston

At 10pm, President Trump will address the Indian diaspora followed by the Prime Minister taking the centre stage to address the crowd. The address will have a simultaneous English translation available via smartphone, the organisers said.

It will be broadcast live online and on television channels reaching over 1 billion people across the US and India.

According to reports, the local weather department has forecast rain caused by the tropical storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. There may be heavy rain in parts of Texas and Louisiana in the next few days, it said.

Tropical Depression Imelda slammed Texas on Thursday, causing devastating flooding, power outages and prompting urgent rescues and warnings across southeastern Texas for people to stay indoors.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 06:28 IST