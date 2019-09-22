PM Modi holds meeting with oil sector CEOs in Houston 

india

Within hours of reaching United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held round table meeting with oil sector CEOs in Houston on Sunday.

PM Modi arrived in Houston late on Saturday night (around 11 pm IST) for the mega ‘Howdy, Modi’ event on Sunday, which will be attended by 50,000-strong Indian American community. This is being touted as the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.

Unites States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds round table meeting with oil sector CEOs in Houston. pic.twitter.com/D8918ndGkW — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

On arrival, the PM was received by Director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson and other officials. India Ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster were also present for his welcome.

The PM, in a tweet, let out a big shout out to the US city with “Howdy Houston”.

“It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow,” tweeted Modi.

