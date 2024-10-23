Menu Explore
IIT student found hanging in Delhi hostel room, suicide alleged

ANI |
Oct 23, 2024 10:39 AM IST

The 21-year-old Msc student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) was found in his hostel room his friend and an IIT staff.

A second-year MSc student at IIT Delhi allegedly died by suicide at his hostel room, Delhi police said on Wednesday.

IIT student found hanging in Delhi hostel room, suicide alleged (Representational image)
IIT student found hanging in Delhi hostel room, suicide alleged (Representational image)

The 21-year-old student hailed from Deoghar in Jharkhand.

According to police, after finding his room locked from inside, his friend and IIT staff broke a window to enter and saw him hanging inside

While no suicide note was found, as per the deceased's medical report card, he had been under psychiatric treatment and had fixed his next appointment on October 29.

Doctors at Safdarjung hospital where he was taken in the college ambulance declared him brought dead.

Read more: NEET aspirant allegedly dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota; 19th case this year

The body has been kept in a mortuary and parents of the student have been informed about the incident.

According to the police, a mobile crime team inspected the room but has not found any suicide note by the deceased

The police have also recorded statements of the deceased's friends.

Further investigation under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita are being carried out by the officials.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
