A second-year MSc student at IIT Delhi allegedly died by suicide at his hostel room, Delhi police said on Wednesday. IIT student found hanging in Delhi hostel room, suicide alleged (Representational image)

The 21-year-old student hailed from Deoghar in Jharkhand.

According to police, after finding his room locked from inside, his friend and IIT staff broke a window to enter and saw him hanging inside

While no suicide note was found, as per the deceased's medical report card, he had been under psychiatric treatment and had fixed his next appointment on October 29.

Doctors at Safdarjung hospital where he was taken in the college ambulance declared him brought dead.

The body has been kept in a mortuary and parents of the student have been informed about the incident.

According to the police, a mobile crime team inspected the room but has not found any suicide note by the deceased

The police have also recorded statements of the deceased's friends.

Further investigation under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita are being carried out by the officials.