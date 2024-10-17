NEET aspirant allegedly dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota; 19th case this year

An 20-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in undergraduate medical courses, died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Wednesday, police said. Last year, 27 students, preparing for various competitive examinations, died by suicide in the state. (Representative file photo)

The latest death has taken the toll in similar incidents from Rajasthan, to 19 this year.

Last year, 27 students, preparing for various competitive examinations, died by suicide in the state.

According to the station house officer (SHO) of Kota’s Dadabadi, Naresh Meena, the student from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, who arrived in Kota six months ago, was found dead inside his paying guest (PG) accommodation in Dadabadi on Wednesday.

“He has been preparing for NEET in a reputed coaching centre in Kota for the last three years. However, he left the course and returned home last year. He took re-admission in the same course six months ago and started staying in a PG alone,” said Meena.

“The incident came to the fore when he did not respond to his parents’ phone calls following which they urged the PG owner to check with him. The owner also had a suspicion after the student did not respond to his several knocks. Later, he informed the local police control room. The local police immediately reached the spot and found the student’s body,” said Meena.

The police also stated that a suicide note was recovered from his place.

“An FSL team was also called to examine the spot. His parents were also informed. We will question them. We are also probing the absence of anti-suicide device in the fans of the PG,” said Meena.

