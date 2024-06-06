NEET aspirant allegedly dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota; 10th case this year

An 18-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in undergraduate medical courses, died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Wednesday, police said. This is the 10th such case this year where a coaching student allegedly died by suicide. (Representative file photo)

This is the 10th such case this year where a coaching student allegedly died by suicide.

Police said the deceased student was a resident of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

She was living in the Jawahar Nagar area of Kota with her mother and brother where she had been preparing for the NEET exam since the last one year.

Her brother, who is in class 11, is also preparing for JEE. The student’s NEET results had been announced a day before.

According to police, the student’s mother was sleeping in the room on Wednesday afternoon. At around 4pm, she jumped from the window of her flat in the multi-story building. People nearby rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290