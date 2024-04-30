NEET aspirant allegedly dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota; second in 24 hours

A 20-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in undergraduate medical courses, died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota district late on Sunday, police said. The deceased hailed from Rajasthan’s Dholpur and had been studying at a coaching centre in Kota for over a year. (Representative file photo)

The development comes a day after another 20-year-old NEET student also allegedly died by suicide on Monday.

According to Jawahar Circle station house officer (SHO) Gopal Lal, the student from Rajasthan’s Dholpur was found dead inside his hostel room on Sunday.

“The incident took place when his brother who also had been staying with him went to the market this morning. The student did not respond to his several knocks when he returned. Later, he called the landlord and found his body by breaking open the door,” the SHO said.

He was preparing to sit for the third attempt of NEET in May.

A note was recovered from his room, police said.

“I am sorry papa. Me is saal bhi nahi kar paya,” the letter said, a copy of which was seen by HT.

“The body has been sent for an autopsy. An FSL team was also appointed in the spot. We are probing whether there were any behavioural changes in him,” the police official said.

“We are also probing why the hostel did not install spring-loaded fans accroding to the district administration’s guidelines,” he added.

He said a probe against the owners of the paying guest accommodation will be initiated once the police submit a report on the violation of guidelines.

“An inquiry will be initiated against the hostel authority for violation of the guidelines once the police submit a report to the district collector in this regard,” SHO said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290