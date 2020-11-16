India logs more daily Covid-19 recoveries than new cases for 44 straight days

india

India continued with its unbroken trend of daily new recoveries surpassing the daily new infections for the 44th consecutive day on Monday. Nearly 43,851 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours as against 30,548 new cases of the viral infection reported from across the country.

“India continued an unbroken trend of daily new recoveries outpacing daily new additions for the 44th day,” a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday.

“This translates to a net reduction of nearly 13,303 patients in the active viral caseload, which currently stands at 4,65,478, the MoHFW statement indicated. The country’s recovery rate has improved to 93.27 per cent today. The total recovered cases stand at 82,49,579, the Health Ministry said.

The addition of 30,548 new cases on Monday is a significant dip since many countries across the world are reporting a surge in infections and suspected second waves of the viral disease. A large number of countries in Europe and America are witnessing a sudden sharp spike in the number of daily coronavirus cases.

The death toll touched 1,30,070 with 435 new fatalities. For the sixth consecutive day, the number of active cases remained below the 5 lakh mark.

Nearly 78.59 per cent of the recovered cases reported in the last 24 hours belong to 10 states and Union Territories.

Among the states, Delhi saw the greatest number of recoveries as 7,606 confirmed patients recovered. Kerala came next with 6,684 daily recoveries followed by West Bengal reporting 4,480 new recoveries.

At least 76.63 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases have been reported from 10 states and UTs such as Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra.