No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

The number of Covid-19 cases started soaring about three weeks ago, with the highest number of cases so far—8,593—being recorded on November 11

delhi Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 14:07 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi health minister Satyendar Kumar Jain.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Kumar Jain.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
         

A day after the meeting with union home minister Amit Shah to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi, the city’s health minister has stated that there will be no lockdown.

“There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don’t think it will be an effective step now; wearing of masks will be more beneficial,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain to ANI.

He added that Delhi has crossed the peak of the third wave of infections. The number of Covid-19 cases started soaring about three weeks ago, with the highest number of cases so far—8,593—being recorded on November 11. Delhi reported 3,235 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Diwali as per Sunday’s health bulletin.

Experts, however, have warned that this decline could be because of fewer people getting tested closer to the festive season and the numbers might go up again.

Also Read: Covid-19: 75 paramilitary doctors, 350 paramedics head to Delhi after Amit Shah’s meeting

“There was a dip in numbers, but it is too soon to say whether the number of infections has peaked. In fact, I think that it isn’t even true decline. With Diwali, fewer people might have gotten tested. We are likely to see more cases on Monday again,” said Dr Vikas Maurya, director, department of pulmonology and sleep disorders at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

Adding to the worries are Delhi’s pollution levels that usually go up during winter and the dip in temperature, both of which can result in more infections and severe disease.

A committee headed by Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul had said Delhi might see as many as 15,000 cases a day in the winter.

In the meeting with the union home minister Amit Shah, it was decided that the number of tests will be increased to about 100,000 a day, with assistance from the centre. Currently, the city tests about 60,000 samples a day. There will also be an increase in the number of ICU beds in the army-run facility at Dhaula Kuan, the number of oxygen beds at the 10,000-bed Covid Care Centre at Chhatarpur, and doctors from paramilitary forces will be flown in.

