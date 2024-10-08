Jammu and Kashmir election: How parties fared on vote share?
The winning National Conference-Congress alliance secured over 35% of the votes.
The National Conference-Congress alliance will form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, as the INDIA bloc partners have won 49 seats in the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly, the voting for which was held on September 18, 25, and October 1.
The counting of votes for the assembly election began on Tuesday morning. With 42 seats, National Conference became the single-largest party, while the Congress got six seats. The BJP, with 29 wins, was the second-largest party, followed by independents (7), PDP (3); also, one seat each went to People Conference, CPI(M) and the AAP.
In terms of vote share, the National Conference secured 23.43% votes, according to the Election Commission, while the BJP got 25.64% votes. The vote share of the Congress stood at 11.97%, and PDP (8.87%), BSP (0.96%), CPI(M) (0.59%), among others.
Meanwhile, as many as 1.48% of the electors chose the NOTA (None Of The Above) option.
What happened in 2014?
In the previous assembly election here, held in November-December 2014, the PDP emerged as the single-largest party with 28 seats (22.67% votes), followed by the BJP (25; 22.98%). From the National Conference (20.77% votes), as many as 13 candidates were victorious, and five candidates won from the Congress (18.01% votes).
Also, the current assembly election was the region's first since the BJP-led central government revoked Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in August 2019. In October, the then state became a Union territory; Ladakh, a part of Jammu and Kashmir till then, was made a separate Union territory.
