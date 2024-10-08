Jammu and Kashmir election: How parties fared on vote share?

The National Conference-Congress alliance will form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, as the INDIA bloc partners have won 49 seats in the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly, the voting for which was held on September 18, 25, and October 1. Supporters of Congress and National Conference (NC) celebrate as the Congress-NC alliance leads during the counting of votes of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections in Srinagar on October 8. (PTI)

The counting of votes for the assembly election began on Tuesday morning. With 42 seats, National Conference became the single-largest party, while the Congress got six seats. The BJP, with 29 wins, was the second-largest party, followed by independents (7), PDP (3); also, one seat each went to People Conference, CPI(M) and the AAP.

In terms of vote share, the National Conference secured 23.43% votes, according to the Election Commission, while the BJP got 25.64% votes. The vote share of the Congress stood at 11.97%, and PDP (8.87%), BSP (0.96%), CPI(M) (0.59%), among others.

Meanwhile, as many as 1.48% of the electors chose the NOTA (None Of The Above) option.

What happened in 2014?

In the previous assembly election here, held in November-December 2014, the PDP emerged as the single-largest party with 28 seats (22.67% votes), followed by the BJP (25; 22.98%). From the National Conference (20.77% votes), as many as 13 candidates were victorious, and five candidates won from the Congress (18.01% votes).

Also, the current assembly election was the region's first since the BJP-led central government revoked Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in August 2019. In October, the then state became a Union territory; Ladakh, a part of Jammu and Kashmir till then, was made a separate Union territory.