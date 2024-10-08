Who is Iltija Mufti? Daughter of former CM Mehbooba Mufti makes electoral debut in Bijbehara

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from South Kashmir's Bijbehara constituency in the assembly elections, results of which are being announced today, October 8. PDP candidate Iltija Mufti shows victory sign and her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at Bejbehara polling station during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. (PTI)

The counting is currently underway.

Iltija gained prominence during the time her mother was detained following the revocation of Article 370. This time, Mehbooba Mufti did not contest the assembly polls and Iltija, 37, was party's face in South Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti had also made her electoral debut from Bijbehara in 1996, a constituency known as a stronghold of the Mufti family.

In mid-August 2019, amidst a complete communication blackout and lockdown, she wrote a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, questioning the reasons behind her detention at her Srinagar residence.

Iltija was granted permission to leave the Valley and sought the Supreme Court's approval to visit her mother, which was ultimately approved.

Following Mehbooba’s release, Iltija regularly accompanied her during media interactions and meetings. In June 2022, she started a fortnightly video series on X called “Aapki baat Iltija ke saath” (conversations with Iltija), aimed at discussing issues and decisions that impact the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

A political science graduate from Delhi University, Iltija earned her master’s degree in international relations from Warwick University in the UK.

Iltija Mufti is also known for her strong opposition to New Delhi's policies in Kashmir. She actively advocates for civil liberties and political rights in the Union Territory. While she maintains a low profile regarding personal matters, her focus remains on her political career.

“I did not only inherit my mother's looks but her stubbornness as well. I am strategic, she is emotional. This is my personality and I hope people discover this as time passes,” Iltija had said at an event of AajTak in Kashmir.

The elections to Jammu and Kashmir assembly were held on September 18, 25 and October 1.