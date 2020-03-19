Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:03 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the country to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday (March 22) as he addressed the nation on government measures to tackle coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage

“I am requesting your support for ‘Janata Curfew’. The curfew will be in place from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22,” PM Modi said.

“The Prime Minister said that this will be a symbol of self-control,” the Prime Minister said, adding that every person of the country should choose 10 people and inform them - through phones etc - about this and urge them to stay at home.

He also shared two mantras to tackle coronavirus disease Covid-19, which has affected more than 2,00,000 people and killed more than 8,000 people. “The two mantras are: Resolve and self-control,” said the Prime Minister.

He said that the measure would be “in the interest of the country to follow and prepare us for future challenges”.

The Prime Minister said that the curfew will not be applicable on those who are involved in essential services, like healthcare, media etc.

There are emergency workers out on the field who have high chances of getting infected but are delivering their duties, PM Modisaid, acknowledging the contribution of health staff and other such workers.

“I want that on March 22 we thank all these people. And the way this is done can unite citizens,” he said. “At 5pm, we will stand at the door or in the balcony for five minutes to thank them... by clapping... we will encourage them,” Modi added.

“The whole world is going through a very serious phase. Generally, whenever a natural crisis occurs, it is limited to a few countries or states. But the coronavirus outbreak has put the entire human race in crisis,” Modi said in his 30-minute television address to the nation.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 173 in India. Three people have died - one each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Countries across the globe have pushed for more drastic measures to contain the pandemic disease that has now surpassed over 2,00,000 cases and over 8,000 deaths globally.