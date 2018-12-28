Keen on national political role, KCR decides to build TRS office in Delhi

Telangana chief minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is keen on playing a big role in national politics by stitching together a federal front of regional parties to fight the Lok Sabha elections next year, has decided to set up a permanent office in New Delhi.

Having registered a massive victory in the recent assembly elections by winning 88 out of 119 seats, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief is aiming at winning 16 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats from the state leaving the Hyderabad MP seat to his friendly party – the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

In an apparent attempt to make it big in national politics in the coming days, KCR, as the Telangana chief minister is popularly known, has instructed his party leaders to identify a piece of land at a suitable location in the national capital for the construction of the TRS party office.

“The Centre has agreed in principle to allot a 1000 square yards plot to the TRS for the construction of party office in Delhi. We are in the process of identifying the piece of land. Once we get it registered, we shall start the construction immediately,” a party leader said on condition of anonymity.

The TRS chief, who had been camping in Delhi for the last four days, wanted to make a personal visit to a few places to finalise the site, but could not do so due to prior engagements. He, however, asked his personal Vasthu (traditional Hindu concept of architecture) consultant Suddala Sudhakar Teja to assist the party leaders including MPs to identify the plot which should be in accordance with the Vasthu norms.

Known for his strong religious beliefs, the TRS chief appointed Teja as his official Vasthu consultant under Roads and Buildings department and has been taking his advice for every construction, whether it is a government building or a road. Teja will help design the construction plan for the party office in Delhi, too.

“In all probability, KCR will lay the foundation stone for the party office after Sankranti festival on January 15. He wants that the construction of party office should be completed within three months,” the TRS leader said.

He said KCR wants to bring national focus to the TRS on the lines of the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Trinamool Congress. “In the coming days, the TRS chief has to spend most of the time in Delhi to prepare a comprehensive agenda for the proposed federal front. Hence, the need for a permanent office,” he added.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 18:27 IST