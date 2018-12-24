‘Mission continues’: KCR, on federal front tour, meets Mamata. Delhi next

Telangana chief minister and TRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday met his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to discuss his plans for an alternative front to the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliances.

The meet came a day after KCR, as the leader is popularly known, met Biju Janata Dal chief and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

“Our dialogue will continue, very shortly we will come out with a concrete plan. We are discussing things... Non-Congress front is my mission. I will continue my effort. This is not a small matter. Wait for the right time. The dialogue continues,” KCR said after meeting Banerjee in Kolkata.

KCR, whose TRS swept back to power with a resounding margin in the December 7 Telanagana asembly elections, is also expected to meet Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in the next three days.

KCR has already entrusted the responsibilities of strengthening TRS to his son and Siricilla MLA K T Rama Rao by anointing him as the working president of party, while the former decided to focus completely on national politics.

According to an intinerary released by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office, KCR is also scheduled to perform special puja at the Kali temple before leaving for New Delhi in the night.

The TRS president would spend the next three days in New Delhi, where he would meet Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

“Since he is visiting the national capital for the first time after the assembly elections, he will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, he will also submit representations to the Prime Minister on various pending issues concerning Telangana,” a CMO spokesman had said.

Apart from Modi, KCR will also meet several Union ministers to discuss issues relating to the state and also Central Election Commissioner.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 17:59 IST