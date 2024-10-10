‘Ratan Tata was Koh-i-Noor of India’: Politicians mourn icon's death | Who said what

Ratan Tata death: Ratan Tata, businessman, Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and renowned philanthropist, died on Wednesday night at 86. The industrialist, who spearheaded the salt-to-software conglomerate for several decades, breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm. Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, has died at age 86, the company said in a statement.(AFP)

What the Tata family said about Ratan Tata's death

Ratan Tata's family said his life will inspire future generations.

"We his brothers, sisters, and family take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity and purpose will continue to inspire future generations," it said in a statement.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran remembered Ratan Tata for his immeasurable contributions to the "very fabric of our nation".

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," he said in a statement.

How PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi reacted

PM Narendra Modi condoled his death in a post on the social media platform X. He described him as an extraordinary human being.

"Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extended condolences to Ratan Tata's family.

"Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community," he posted on X.

Who said what on Ratan Tata's death

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also shared his condolences on X, calling Tata "a Titan of the Indian industry." He added, "He was known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade, and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said India had lost "an invaluable son".

"A philanthropist par excellence whose commitment to India’s inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Shri Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership.

The Indian National Congress remembered Ratan Tata for his integrity.

"The Congress party is deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry and a philanthropist who shaped India's corporate landscape. His integrity and compassion will continue to inspire future generations of corporates, entrepreneurs and Indians. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers," it said in a post.

Eknath Shinde said on Thursday night that the last rites of industrialist Ratan Tata will be performed with full state honours.

"He was a gem, a Koh-i-Noor of India. He has passed away, and it is very saddening. The entire country and Maharashtra are proud of him. Despite holding such a high position, he was a simple and humble person," said Shinde, according to PTI.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin called him "a true titan" of Indian industry.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Thiru. #RatanTata, a true titan of Indian industry and a beacon of humility and compassion. His visionary leadership not only shaped the Tata Group but also set a global benchmark for ethical business practices. His relentless dedication to nation-building, innovation, and philanthropy has left an indelible mark on millions of lives," CM Stalin said in a post on X.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called him a public-spirited philanthropist.

"The former Chairman of Tata Group had been a foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist. His demise will be an irreparable loss for the Indian business world and society," she wrote on X.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said India lost a true humanitarian.

"Few men have left such an enduring imprint on this world with their vision and integrity as Ratan Tata. Today, we have lost not just a business titan, but a true humanitarian whose legacy goes beyond the industrial landscape to live in every heart he touched. As I mourn his passing today, I also reflect on his remarkable contributions to industry, philanthropy, and nation-building that will forever inspire generations. A life well-lived. An iconic legacy to cherish," CM Naidu said in a post on X while paying his tributes to the veteran industrialist.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini termed the demise of Ratan Tata "extremely sad and painful."

"You will always be remembered for taking India forward on the path of development and for your unprecedented contribution in the field of health and public service," CM Saini said in a post on X.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that Tata was a visionary who not only employed millions of people through the organization but also took the Indian business sector to new heights at the international level.

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar said: "Ratan Tata's nature of always giving a helping hand to overcome every natural or human crisis befalling the country will always be remembered."

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said Ratan Tata was a "shining beacon of India's entrepreneurial spirit."

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of visionary industrialist, philanthropist #RatanTata. He has left an indelible legacy in the business landscape across the world which will inspire future generations," Patnaik wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X, "The demise of India's renowned industrialist, 'Padma Vibhushan' Ratan Tata ji is extremely sad."

Days before his death, Ratan Tata had said there was no cause for concern over his health as he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions.