Lalu’s son Tej Pratap likely to marry Aishwarya, ex-Bihar CM Rai’s granddaughter

Tej Pratap Yadav, the son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, is likely to marry the granddaughter of a former chief minister in Patna next month.

A close aide of Lalu said he will tie the knot with 25-year-old Aishwarya Rai in the second week of May. “The tentative date for the marriage is May 12, and the ring ceremony is expected to take place on April 18,” he said on the condition of anonymity.

Aishwarya is the granddaughter of former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai. Her father, former Bihar minister Chandrika Rai, could not be reached for confirmation despite several attempts.

Speculations about the impending marriages of Lalu’s two sons, Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, have been rife for a while now. In a recent interview, Tejashwi said he would tie the knot only after his elder brother and two other political leaders–Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan and chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar–took the marital plunge.

Both Tej Pratap and Tejashwi are in their late twenties.

Relatives of Aishwarya said she was a Delhi University graduate. “Despite receiving many job offers, including one from the World Bank, she has not worked anywhere,” one of them said.

Daroga Prasad Rai, who headed the state government in the 1970s, is considered a big name among Yadav leaders. His family hails from Saran district.

There was no confirmation if the incarcerated RJD chief, who is currently being treated at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi, will be able to attend the wedding. Lalu’s aide said they are likely to a move a petition to this effect in court.

Tej Pratap’s marriage will be the first big wedding in Lalu’s family since 2014, when the RJD chief’s youngest daughter Raj Laxmi tied the knot with the grand-nephew of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The marriage had stitched a matrimonial alliance between the two powerful Yadav families of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Prasad’s daughters Ragini, Hema and Anushka were married into political families across Delhi and Haryana.

Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti, the eldest among nine siblings, was married to Shailesh Kumar, an engineer, in 1999. Her mother, Rabri Devi, was the chief minister then.