Tejashwi Yadav says he has ‘left it to parents’ to arrange his wedding

He is successful, popular and famously got some 44,000 proposals but 28-year-old Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the Opposition in Bihar, is in no rush and has “left it to my parents” to find a girl for him.

Forced to take charge after his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad was jailed in a corruption case, Tejashwi is riding high on the party’s recent byelection wins and has brushed renewed interest in his marriage plans.

“I will marry only after my elder brothers in politics, Chirag Paswan and Nishant Kumar, tie the knot,” he said on Wednesday. Chirag is the son of Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Nishant of chief minister and Janata Dal(United) leader Nitish Kumar, the former ally of RJD.

Tejashwi, who did a part of his schooling in Delhi and also dabbled in cricket, is the younger son of Lalu and has emerged as the party’s face in his father’s absence.

Many also see him as Lalu’s successor though elder brother Tej Pratap and sister Misa Bharti are also in politics.

Between the two brothers, Tejashwi, who is very active on social media, is definitely more popular. He got 44,000 marriage proposals on the WhatsApp account of the road construction department when he was the minister in-charge.

“In Indian families, it is the parents who decide and arrange wedding of their children. I have left it to my parents to decide on it,” said Tejashwi, whose “impending marriage” has been talked about from the day he joined politics five years ago.

His parents, Lalu and mother Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers, have chosen not to speak about it. Though a few months ago, Rabri did say she would prefer traditional and sanskari (well-cultured) girls as her daughters-in-law.

“Hamey cinema hall aur mall jane wali ladki nahi chahiye. Ghar chalaane wali, bade buzurg ka aadar karne wali, waisi ladki chahiye. (I don’t want cinema hall and mall-going girl. We want someone who can manage the house and respect the elders)”, she said, hinted that she would prefer both her sons to get married at the same time.

With Lalu in jail, the plan will have to wait, say party insiders though several political families have sought matrimonial alliance with the Yadav family that is passing through a turbulent phase.

The family home, properties and offices across the country have been raided in the last few months in cases of corruption against Lalu and his family members.

Rabri is of the view that any celebration in the family should happen only after Lalu comes out of jail. Misa, who, too, faces corruption charges, says Tej Pratap should be first to marry.

As for Tejashwi, he is happy being single and is enjoying his rising political graph. “When time comes, it will happen,” he said, with a smile.