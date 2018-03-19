Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad found guilty in Dumka treasury case, punishment to be announced later

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad was on Monday found guilty in a fourth fodder scam by a CBI court in Ranchi.

The court fixed March 21, 22 and 23 to decide the quantum of punishment for Prasad, who came to court directly from hospital where he was admitted two days ago after complaining of chest pain, and 18 others.

The case involves fraudulent withdrawals of Rs 3.76 crore from Dumka treasury, which is now in Jharkhand, between December 1995 and January 1996 when Prasad was the chief minister of Bihar.

The court, however, acquitted Jagannath Mishra, another former Bihar chief minister, and 11 others in the order that was put off twice after the arguments concluded on March 5.

The 69-year-old RJD chief has been in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda jail since December 23 after being convicted in the second fodder case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deogarh treasury 21 years ago.

It was in 2013 that Prasad was found guilty in the first fodder scam case and awarded five years in jail, a conviction that cost his seat in Parliament and also barred him from contesting elections for at least 11 years. He later got bail in the case.

He was convicted in the third case on January 24 for fraudulent withdrawals from the Chaibasa treasury and awarded a five-year jail term.

Verdict in two more cases involving Prasad is awaited.