Daily brief: Mahua Moitra questions Yogi govt on gangster Anil Dujana's encounter, and all the latest news

‘Blood lust’: Mahua Moitra slams Yogi after gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath over gangster Anil Dujana's killing in an encounter with a team of UP police's Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut. Read more TMC MP Mahua Moitra.(PTI)

On blue tick row, Ex-Twitter India head advises Musk to consult celebs on policy changes

Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari wrote an open letter to Elon Musk on Tuesday, advising him on how to properly manage the social media network after confusion about verification arose as Twitter introduced Blue subscription. Read more

Signs that your relationship is over: Therapist shares

Sometimes we come across situations when we know that the relationship is over. No matter how much time we take to accept it or try to ignore the signs, when a relationship is over, there’s not much that we can do about it. The healthy way of getting over a relationship that is over is to first accept it and then move on. Read more

'No one has expectations from you, just enjoy': Sehwag draws sensational '2007 T20 WC' comparison for KKR, SRH

he Sunrisers Hyderabad took on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2023 Indian Premier League on Thursday; both sides met in a bid to revive their fortunes in the ongoing season. While the KKR are ranked 8th in the table, Hyderabad are also enduring a forgettable season so far, currently ranked ninth in the table. Needless to say, both teams have suffered inconsistency but while the Knight Riders have dearly missed their first-team skipper Shreyas Iyer, SRH are yet to fixate on an effective team combination. Read more

Gauahar Khan shares glimpses of 'blessed' baby shower, with beautiful people, love and yummy food. Watch

On Sunday, mom-to-be Gauahar Khan was feted with a baby shower attended by close friends and family. She and husband Zaid Darbar also posed for several pictures from the private event. She updated her Instagram on Thursday with pictures and details from her 'blessed' baby shower filled with lots of love, special people and yummy food. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON