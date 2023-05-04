Home / India News / Daily brief: Mahua Moitra questions Yogi govt on gangster Anil Dujana's encounter, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Mahua Moitra questions Yogi govt on gangster Anil Dujana's encounter, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 04, 2023 08:53 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Blood lust’: Mahua Moitra slams Yogi after gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath over gangster Anil Dujana's killing in an encounter with a team of UP police's Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut. Read more

TMC MP Mahua Moitra.(PTI)
TMC MP Mahua Moitra.(PTI)

On blue tick row, Ex-Twitter India head advises Musk to consult celebs on policy changes

Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari wrote an open letter to Elon Musk on Tuesday, advising him on how to properly manage the social media network after confusion about verification arose as Twitter introduced Blue subscription. Read more

Signs that your relationship is over: Therapist shares

Sometimes we come across situations when we know that the relationship is over. No matter how much time we take to accept it or try to ignore the signs, when a relationship is over, there’s not much that we can do about it. The healthy way of getting over a relationship that is over is to first accept it and then move on. Read more

'No one has expectations from you, just enjoy': Sehwag draws sensational '2007 T20 WC' comparison for KKR, SRH

he Sunrisers Hyderabad took on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2023 Indian Premier League on Thursday; both sides met in a bid to revive their fortunes in the ongoing season. While the KKR are ranked 8th in the table, Hyderabad are also enduring a forgettable season so far, currently ranked ninth in the table. Needless to say, both teams have suffered inconsistency but while the Knight Riders have dearly missed their first-team skipper Shreyas Iyer, SRH are yet to fixate on an effective team combination. Read more

Gauahar Khan shares glimpses of 'blessed' baby shower, with beautiful people, love and yummy food. Watch

On Sunday, mom-to-be Gauahar Khan was feted with a baby shower attended by close friends and family. She and husband Zaid Darbar also posed for several pictures from the private event. She updated her Instagram on Thursday with pictures and details from her 'blessed' baby shower filled with lots of love, special people and yummy food. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mahua moitra yogi adityanath elon musk virender sehwag + 2 more
mahua moitra yogi adityanath elon musk virender sehwag + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out