Home / India News / ‘Blood lust’: Mahua Moitra slams Yogi after gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter

‘Blood lust’: Mahua Moitra slams Yogi after gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter

ByManjiri Chitre
May 04, 2023 08:05 PM IST

Gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the UP police's STF near Bhola ki Jhaal under the Jaani police station limits in Meerut.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath over gangster Anil Dujana's killing in an encounter with a team of UP police's Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut. The TMC leader said that “extra-judicial killings have no place in a constitutional democracy”.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra(PTI)
TMC MP Mahua Moitra(PTI)

Also read: Gangster Tajpuria killed in Tihar jail over rival Gogi’s 2021 murder

“Why are encounter killings replacing the due process of law? What blood lust is Hon’ble CM Ajay Bisht instructing UP police to satisfy?”, Moitra questioned in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the UP police's STF near Bhola ki Jhaal under the Jaani police station limits in Meerut. According to the police, Dujana fired at the police to escape and was killed during the retaliatory firing. After the encounter, the STF took the gangster to a hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead".

The team that surrounded and killed Dujana was led by Brijesh Singh - an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) with the STF, reported PTI.

Also read: Who was Tillu Tajpuriya — Delhi gangster killed in Tihar jail?

According to ASP Singh, two pistols and a few bags were recovered from Dujana's possession which will be sent to the forensic team for examination.

“He was recently released from prison on bail and was trying to build his gang again. A case of extortion was also lodged against him at Dadri Police station of Gautam Buddh Nagar,” Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, reported PTI.

Dujana - the resident of a village in Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar - had over 60 cases of murder, extortion, and other criminal charges lodged against him. He was arrested last in January 2012 in a 2011 triple murder case. After this, he reportedly began running a gang from jail and operation largely in the NCR region.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh uttar pradesh police yogi adityanath mahua moitra + 2 more
uttar pradesh uttar pradesh police yogi adityanath mahua moitra + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out