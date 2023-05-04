‘Blood lust’: Mahua Moitra slams Yogi after gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath over gangster Anil Dujana's killing in an encounter with a team of UP police's Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut. The TMC leader said that “extra-judicial killings have no place in a constitutional democracy”. TMC MP Mahua Moitra(PTI)

“Why are encounter killings replacing the due process of law? What blood lust is Hon’ble CM Ajay Bisht instructing UP police to satisfy?”, Moitra questioned in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the UP police's STF near Bhola ki Jhaal under the Jaani police station limits in Meerut. According to the police, Dujana fired at the police to escape and was killed during the retaliatory firing. After the encounter, the STF took the gangster to a hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead".

The team that surrounded and killed Dujana was led by Brijesh Singh - an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) with the STF, reported PTI.

According to ASP Singh, two pistols and a few bags were recovered from Dujana's possession which will be sent to the forensic team for examination.

“He was recently released from prison on bail and was trying to build his gang again. A case of extortion was also lodged against him at Dadri Police station of Gautam Buddh Nagar,” Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, reported PTI.

Dujana - the resident of a village in Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar - had over 60 cases of murder, extortion, and other criminal charges lodged against him. He was arrested last in January 2012 in a 2011 triple murder case. After this, he reportedly began running a gang from jail and operation largely in the NCR region.