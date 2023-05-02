Who was Tillu Tajpuriya — Delhi gangster killed in Tihar jail?

Tillu Tajpuriya, a jailed gangster who was an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case, was killed allegedly by rival gang members in Tihar jail on Tuesday morning. Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya and Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda

Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya,33, was immediately taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Tajpuriya was killed after he was attacked and stabbed with an iron rod inside Tihar Jail allegedly by at least four jail inmates, purportedly belonging to his rival group.

The attackers -- Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan -- were lodged on the first floor of the same ward.

Who was Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya?

1. A resident of Tajpur village near Alipur in Delhi, Tillu Tajpuriya was arrested in 2016 for his multiple crimes and since then he has been in jail.

2. In September 2021, Tajpuriya was allegedly involved in the murder of Jitender Maan alias Gogi in a shootout inside a courtroom at Rohini courts complex.

3. Gogi, 30, who was in Tihar jail, had come to court for a hearing on September 24. Within minutes of Gogi’s entering the court, two gunmen, who were in lawyers’s attire shot Gogi dead. The two gunmen, who are members of Tillu gang, were shot dead by the police team. Until his arrest in March 2020, Gogi, a resident of Alipur in outer Delhi was the most wanted gangster in Delhi. He had at least 19 cases of murder, robbery, and extortion.

4. The rivalry between Tillu and Gogi dates back to 2009-10, when both were friends but supporting different candidates in elections in Swami Shraddhanand College in outer Delhi.

5. "Differences arose between them during the elections and the friends became enemies. Their rivalry has claimed over 20 lives since 2013. Tillu emerged as the mastermind behind Gogi's attack. He was arrested and chargesheeted in the case," said the special cell officer.

