Home / Cities / Delhi News / Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout, killed in Tihar jail

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout, killed in Tihar jail

ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
May 02, 2023 09:15 AM IST

Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in the Rohini court shootout case, was killed after being attacked by rival gang members in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in the Rohini court shootout case, was killed after being attacked by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Tillu Tajpuriya
Tillu Tajpuriya

He was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. Further investigation is underway by Police.

"This morning around 7am, information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two Undertrial prisoners who were brought to the hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tilu was brought in an unconscious state. He was declared brought dead later. Another person, Rohit is undergoing treatment and is out of danger," Akshat Kaushal, additional DCP west district, Delhi Police, said.

Also Read | Bloody fallout of Jitender Gogi’s murder: Seven killed in one year

The police said that a prisoner named Yogesh Tunda, who was lodged in Jail No. 8 and other members of the rival gang attacked Tillu, who was lodged in Jail No. 9 with an iron grill.

"Yogesh alias Tunda and Deepak alias Teetar attacked Tillu Tajpuriya by breaking the iron grills of the ward which separated both gangs in the same ward," the official said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

In September 2021, gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya was allegedly involved in the murder of Jitender Maan alias Gogi in a shootout inside a courtroom at Rohini courts complex.

Gogi, 30, who was in Tihar jail, had come to court for a hearing on September 24. Within minutes of Gogi’s entering the court, two gunmen, who were in lawyers’s attire shot Gogi dead. The two gunmen, who are members of Tillu gang, were shot dead by the police team. Until his arrest in March 2020, Gogi, a resident of Alipur in outer Delhi was the most wanted gangster in Delhi. He had at least 19 cases of murder, robbery, and extortion.

Video footage of the incident showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

The two gunmen dressed as lawyers are suspected to be members of rival Tillu gang, an official had said, adding that over 30 shots were fired.

On December 9, 2021, a man was injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place inside a courtroom in Rohini district court, raising questions about security arrangements there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
rohini delhi police
rohini delhi police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out