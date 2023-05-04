Gauahar Khan shares glimpses of 'blessed' baby shower, with beautiful people, love and yummy food. Watch

On Sunday, mom-to-be Gauahar Khan was feted with a baby shower attended by close friends and family. She and husband Zaid Darbar also posed for several pictures from the private event. She updated her Instagram on Thursday with pictures and details from her 'blessed' baby shower filled with lots of love, special people and yummy food. (Also read: Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan glows in floral gown at baby shower, husband Zaid Darbar joins her. See pics) Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced they were expecting their first child in December 2022.

In her first post, Gauahar shared pics of herself and Zaid at the baby shower. She captioned it, "A blessed day ! #alhamdulillah Ma sha Allah #gaza #babyshower." Gauahar wore a colourful floral gown for the baby shower, while Zaid had on a striped shirt in blue, red and green, with white pants.

She also added an Instagram Reel filed with photos from the event. The actor wrote, "The most beautiful people who stood by me throughout my pregnancy ! Made it special and full of love ! Alhamdulillah ! my @nigaarzkhan checked on me n made me feel special from across the globe . may Allah bless all of you ! @akriti_raj_chitkara_mua n yukti came all the way to give me love few months ago too #moments." In the photos, friends like actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri and brothers Raghu Ram and Rajeev Laxman can be seen posing for pics with Gauahar and Zaid.

On her Instagram Stories, Gauahar also shared a glimpse of the 'yummiest treats' created just for the baby shower. She and Zaid posed with the white cakes and cupcakes made for the couple and their guests.

Gauahar showed off the yummy desserts that were served at the shower.

One cake features a baby bear as the topper with balloons as embellishments. The white cake had the word 'Bismisllah' written in the front. Another white cake was adorned with the colours blue and pink and a topper that said 'Baby G & Z'. Several pink and white cupcakes were also set out for guests.

Gauahar recently hosted the Netflix dating show IRL- In Real Love with Rannvijay Singha. She was last seen in the web series Shiksha Mandal in 2022.

