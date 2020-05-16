Maharashtra crosses 30,000-mark with 1,606 new Covid-19 cases, death toll rises to 1,135

mumbai

Updated: May 16, 2020 22:17 IST

Maharashtra on Saturday breached the 30,000 mark with 1,606 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike till date, according to state health department data. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state now stands at 30,706.

The death toll in Maharashtra climbed to 1,135 as 67 people succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths too, is the highest in a single day so far.

A total of 524 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 7,088, the state health department statement said.

Of them, 41 people died in Mumbai, 7 people each died in Thane and Pune, 5 people succumbed to the infection in Aurangabad, 3 in Jalgaon, 2 people in Mira Bhayandar, and one person each in Nashik and Solapur.

Capital city Mumbai recorded 884 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and 41 deaths.

The total number of people affected by the highly contagious disease in Mumbai is now 18,396. At least, 696 coronavirus positive patients have succumbed to the infection in Mumbai alone.

India’s tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases crossed 85,000 on Friday with more people testing positive for the deadly virus infection from Kashmir to Kerala and from Karnataka to Bihar, even as indications emerged about greater relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown beginning Monday.

The relaxations are a step towards containing the economic costs due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The numbers declared by different states and union territories also indicate that India has now surpassed China’s official tally of 82,933 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the coronavirus was detected in Wuhan in December 2019.