Covid-19 state tally: Nearly 30,000 patients in Maharashtra, cases breach 10,000-mark in Tamil Nadu 

india

Updated: May 16, 2020 10:21 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 85,000-mark on Saturday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 85,940. There are 53,035 active coronavirus cases in the country, 30,152 patients have been cured or discharged while 2,752 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra near the 30,000-mark while in Gujarat, the second worst-affected state, the Covid-19 cases have crossed 9,900.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 29100 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 1068 deaths so far while 6564 patients have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 10108 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 2599 recoveries and 71 Covid-19 deaths.

Gujarat

The state is third in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 9931. While 606 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 4035 recoveries so far.

Delhi

As many as 8895 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. One hundred and twenty-three people have died from the infection while 3518 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 4727 on Saturday. The state has reported 125 fatalities, and 2677 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 4595 positive cases of coronavirus. Two hundred and thirty-nine people have died from Covid-19 here while 2283 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 4057 in Uttar Pradesh. While 2165 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 95 have died from the infection here.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 2461 on Saturday. There have been 225 deaths and 829 recoveries in the state.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1454 in state so far. Nine hundred and fifty-nine people have made a recovery from the virus while 34 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 2307 positive Covid-19 patients and 1252 cases of recovery. Forty-eight people have died.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 1013. 11 people have died from the infection while 513 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 1056 Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths. As many as 480 people have been cured and discharged.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 818 and 1935 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 32 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen 11 deaths. Four hundred and thirty-nine people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 305 in Punjab.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 576 coronavirus cases on Saturday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 492 people have successfully recovered.

In Bihar, 1018 people have tested positive for coronavirus, seven people have died while 438 patients have recovered. Odisha has 672 Covid-19 positive patients, 166 have recovered while three people have died. Jharkhand has 203 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 87 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 82 coronavirus patients, 51 patients have recovered from the infection, one patient has died. Himachal Pradesh has 76 cases, three patients have died and 39 have recovered. Assam has reported 90 Covid-19 cases, two people have died while 41 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 66 cases of coronavirus and 56 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 191 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 37 have recovered, three people have died. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, all patients have recovered.

Ladakh has 43 patients, 22 people have recovered. Goa reported 15 cases of Covid-19 disease, 7 patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported 13 cases, 9 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 13 cases and one death, 9 patients have recovered. One patient has died.

Manipur had three coronavirus cases, two have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, has 156 cases, 42 patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Dadar Nagar Havel, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. All patients in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.