Home / Mumbai News / One more Mumbai cop succumbs to Covid-19

One more Mumbai cop succumbs to Covid-19

With this, five personnel of the Mumbai police have died due to the viral infection so far, while the fatality tally in the state force has gone up to eight.

mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 07:37 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
The deceased ASI was posted at the Sewree Police Station and was undergoing treatment after testing positive for the infection, an official said.(PTI)
         

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Mumbai police died due to Covid-19, an official said on Tuesday.

With this, five personnel of the Mumbai police have died due to the viral infection so far, while the fatality tally in the state force has gone up to eight.

The deceased ASI was posted at the Sewree Police Station and was undergoing treatment after testing positive for the infection, he said.

The Maharashtra police tweeted about the death of the ASI through their official Twitter handle.

