Maharashtra logs 6,555 new Covid-19 infections, state count over 2.06 lakh

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 20:28 IST

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 6,555 new Covid-19 cases and 151 deaths, taking the state’s coronavirus count to 2,06,619, the state health department said.

With the addition of 151 fatalities, the death toll in the worst-hit state by the Covid-19 pandemic has now mounted to 8,822. The number of active coronavirus patients stands at 86,040, the health department’s data indicated.

Capital Mumbai detected 1,287 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the city’s coronavirus count to 84,524. At least 69 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the financial capital of the country.

Twelve new Covid-19 cases have emerged in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus patients to 2,323, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A day earlier, on Saturday, the slum colony Dharavi recorded only two fresh Covid-19 cases, the city’s civic agency had said. The area has recorded a small rise in coronavirus cases for the first time since the first week of April after a brief respite in the middle of June.

According to a senior BMC official, no fresh deaths were reported in Dharavi in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the slum dwelling currently remains unchanged at 86.

With a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 deaths, India’s Covid-19 caseload surged to 6,73,165, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

The country has so far recorded over 20,000 cases of the viral infection for the third consecutive day.

According to the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which has been compiling Covid-19 data globally, India is the third worst-hit nation by the pandemic and at the eighth position in terms of the death toll due to the viral disease.