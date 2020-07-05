12 new infections in Mumbai’s Dharavi take slum colony’s tally to 2,323

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:52 IST

Twelve new Covid-19 cases have emerged in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus patients to 2,323, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A day earlier, on Saturday, the slum colony Dharavi recorded only two fresh Covid-19 cases, the city’s civic agency had said. The area recorded a small rise in coronavirus cases for the first time since the first week of April after a brief respite in the middle of June.

According to a senior BMC official, no fresh deaths were reported in Dharavi in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the slum dwelling currently remains unchanged at 86.

The congested slum area has about 551 active cases at present, a significant dip from the number recorded towards the end of last month.

Spread across an area of roughly 2.5 square km, Dharavi is known as the largest slum cluster of Asia with a population of an estimated 6.5 lakh.

The Union health ministry, recently, had said that due to proactive measures and containment strategies adopted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Covid-19 growth rate in Dharavi had dipped to 1.02% in June. In the month of May, the growth rate for the Covid-19 disease in Dharavi was about 4.3%, a dip from the earlier 12% in April.

An estimated 1,704 patients have been discharged in Dharavi after recovering from the coronavirus infection.

On Friday, the average doubling rate of coronavirus cases for seven days in the area was 140 days and the average growth rate of cases was 0.55 per cent.

Maharashtra on Saturday crossed two lakh Covid-19 positive cases with 7,074 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases went up to 2,00,064 in the state, which has the highest number of coronavirus patients in India, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.