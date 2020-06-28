Maharashtra Police adds 150 new Covid-19 cases in 48 hours, another cop dies

india

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:53 IST

One policeman succumbed to the infectious Covid-19 disease in the last 48 hours, taking the death toll in the Maharashtra Police to 57, officials said on Sunday.

With 150 new coronavirus infections detected in the force over a period of two days, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra Police has risen to 4,666 and is inching closer to the 5,000-mark.

Barely three days ago, on Thursday, three more Maharashtra Police personnel had died of the infectious disease.

ALSO READ | 3 more cops die of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, force’s death toll climbs to 54

Till date, nearly 3,400 police personnel have been cured and discharged and another 900-odd more security personnel are undergoing treatment for the pathogen.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced on Saturday that bravery awards will be given to policemen working in the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, during a visit to Solapur district.

The minister was reviewing the law and order situation in the district in view of the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations next week.

“The Maharashtra Police have done a good job working in the frontline. They will be given bravery awards for their work,” Deshmukh, who was accompanied by state health minister Rajesh Tope, said.

ALSO READ | In highest single-day surge, Pune’s coronavirus count crosses 20,000-mark

Deshmukh also indicated that families of police personnel dying of the deadly pathogen will get Rs 65 lakh assistance and they can stay in their official quarters till the deceased’s date of retirement in the normal course.

He said there are dedicated Covid Care hospitals in each district for police personnel.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said the government will also conduct antigen tests, which give results in an hour, giving priority to frontline Covid-19 workers.

The Maharashtra government has also decided to undertake rapid antibody tests, which will help find out whether a person has contracted Covid-19, the minister said. Tope added the district administration has been asked to increase the number of isolation beds in most districts.