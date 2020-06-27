In highest single-day surge, Pune’s coronavirus count crosses 20,000-mark

india

Tagged one of the earliest coronavirus hotspots in the country, Pune district on Saturday reported the highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases with 996 people testing positive for the infection. Pune city, however reported 429 new coronavirus patients.

The fresh viral caseload took Pune’s coronavirus count to 20,023, a health official said.

The death toll in the district due to the Covid-19 pandemic touched 693 with 19 people succumbing to the infection since Friday evening.

“Among the 996 new coronavirus cases, 814 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the case tally has risen to 15,740,” the official said.

At least 486 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospitals in the district. With 128 new cases, the tally in the industrial Pimpri Chinchwad area now stands at 2,678.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra climbed to 1,59,133 on Saturday with a record 5,318 new patients detected, while the death toll due to the disease shot up to 7,273 with 167 fatalities being reported, the state health department said. Out of 167 deaths reported on Saturday, 86 occurred in the last 48 hours and the remaining ones had taken place earlier but were added to the tally today, the official said.

The surge in cases crossed Friday’s high tally of 5,024.

In Maharashtra, 4,430 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients in the state to 84,245. Till date, 8,96,874 people have been tested for the viral infection in Maharashtra.

The state’s recovery rate has improved to 52.94 per cent while the case fatality rate or CFR is 4.57 per cent.

At least, 5,65,161 people are in home quarantine and 36,925 are in institutional quarantine. Mumbai accounted for 1,402 new infections on Saturday, Pune city for 429 cases and Aurangabad city for 137 cases.

In the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane city reported 410 cases and Kalyan-Dombivali 514 cases.

Sixty-four new deaths were reported from Mumbai alone.