Morning brief: NSA Doval to raise London HC violence with UK counterpart, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

NSA Doval to raise London HC violence with UK counterpart

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is expected to raise the incident at the Indian High Commission in London during a protest and the pulling down of Indian National Flag by extremists with his UK counterpart Tim Barrow today during the India-UK strategic dialogue meeting in the Capital. Read more

‘Rahu for Congress’: Shivraj Chouhan's dig at Rahul Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP after he was convicted for a two-year term in a criminal defamation case, claiming that he neither has “knowledge” about the country nor its policies, and that he has become "Rahu" (ill-fated) for the grand-old party. Read more

'Hayden said, 'don't even think about it'': Raina's unheard CSK dressing room story about Australia legend

The Chennai Super Kings will feature in the blockbuster opening clash of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on myositis diagnosis: 'Probably the worst thing to happen to an actor'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, opened up on her struggle with the autoimmune disease myositis. Read more

Summer-proof your skin: How to choose the ideal sunscreen for your skin type

Sunscreen is one of the most important skincare products you can use, as it helps protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON