'Hayden said, 'don't even think about it'': Raina's unheard CSK dressing room story about Australia legend

The Chennai Super Kings will feature in the blockbuster opening clash of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31. The CSK will be aiming at a strong return to the IPL after a disastrous season in 2022 when the side finished a disappointing 9th in the league table; the Super Kings won only 4 of their 14 matches. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side is one of the most successful franchises in the tournament, having won four IPL titles so far. File photo of Matthew Hayden in CSK colours in the IPL.(Twitter/Star Sports)

The Super Kings have boasted of star-studded squads throughout the years with a number of key performers for the side. While Dhoni continues to remain the backbone of the franchise, Suresh Raina – fondly known as ‘Mr. IPL’ during his playing days – was an integral part of the side ever since the inaugural season in 2008. In a freewheeling chat for JioCinema ahead of the season opener, however, Raina named the one player who helped him significantly in the opening season of the tournament – Matthew Hayden.

The Australia legend played for Super Kings between 2008-2010, which remains his only appearance in the league. Hayden was a key member of the team that lifted the trophy in 2010 and Raina narrated a story about Hayden from the inaugural season, as he revealed the moment where the Aussie legend made an impact in the dressing room.

“We had been together since 2008. I learnt a lot from him. I still remember, we were having a tea meeting during the 2008 season, Keppler Wessels was our head coach that time. Someone asked, ‘what should be our score at the end of 6 overs?’ People said 30/2 or 40/2, someone even said 50/2. But Hayden said, ‘Don’t even think about that. From ball one, you just have to go out and smash everything'. At that moment, I realised that this is a really different way to approach the game,” Raina recalled.

“He had a fearless approach. He was a good team man with a great cricketing brain. Hayden was always there for the youngsters. He played a big role in boosting my belief,” he further added.

Raina was part of all four squads that lifted the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings, and MS Dhoni's men will aim at equalling Mumbai Indians' record 5 titles in the upcoming edition.

