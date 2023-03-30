Home / India News / ‘Rahu for Congress’: Shivraj Chouhan's dig at Rahul Gandhi

‘Rahu for Congress’: Shivraj Chouhan's dig at Rahul Gandhi

ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Mar 30, 2023 07:04 AM IST

Gandhi has become 'Rahu' (ill-fated) for the Congress. That's why Amrit Kaal is going on in the whole country but 'Rahukaal' is going on in the Congress, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP after he was convicted for a two-year term in a criminal defamation case, claiming that he neither has “knowledge” about the country nor its policies, and that he has become "Rahu" (ill-fated) for the grand-old party.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that the former Wayand MP is “arrogant”.(HT_PRINT)
“Rahul Gandhi is such a leader who neither has knowledge about the country nor the national policies. Gandhi ji, the country runs on the Constitution, not on the words. The people of the country know that the Congress is the problem for the country and the Congress's problem is Rahul Gandhi," Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chouhan added that the “slave leaders of the Gandhi-Nehru family” (referring to Congressmen) are determined to forcefully make Rahul a national leader, while the truth is that Rahul Gandhi is the most “unsuccessful, weakest, irresponsible, careless leader of the Gandhi-Nehru family”, Chouhan said.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that the former Wayand MP is “arrogant” and has been insulting the OBC community by not apologising for the Modi surname remark despite the court order, as he knows that the backward classes cannot challenge him. The senior BJP leader alleged that it had been the history of the Congress that it neither respect the decisions of the court against its leaders, nor ever respected Dalits or backward people.

“There were many examples of the same. The whole country knows how late Rajiv Gandhi overturned the decision of the Supreme Court in the Shah Bano case. Besides, the country has seen how a leader like Sitaram Kesari was treated with disdain during his last days, even his belongings were thrown on the streets. In such a situation, it cannot be expected from Rahul Gandhi that he will respect the judicial system or respect the backward classes and backward society,” Chouhan said.

(With inputs from agency)

