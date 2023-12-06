Morning briefing: Cyclone Michaung weakens; BJP MP's ‘Hindutva rate of growth’ jibe, all the latest news

Cyclonic storm 'Michaung' has weakened into a Deep Depression over Central Coastal Andhra Pradesh, with the India Meteorological Department projecting further loss of intensity. The storm caused havoc in Tamil Nadu as heavy rainfall led to flooding, 17 fatalities, and airport closures in Chennai. The system is expected to transform into a Depression and then a well-marked low-pressure system in the next 12 hours. Anticipated to move northwards, the IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, south Chhattisgarh, and parts of Odisha. Precautionary measures are in place, with increased rainfall expected in the next 24 hours in Odisha. Dig deeper People walk by the median of a flooded road following heavy rains along the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai, India, Tuesday, Dec.5, 2023.(AP)

More news on Cyclone Michaung: Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal rescued on boat from Chennai flood, Minister TRB Rajaa praises actor

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that India's robust GDP growth is a result of transitioning from the derided 'Hindu Growth Rate' to what he terms the 'Hindutva Growth Rate.' Trivedi recalled the past mockery of India's economy under Congress rule, labeled the "Hindu rate of growth," capped at 2%. He asserted that under PM Modi, India achieved a 7.8% growth rate, attributing this turnaround to faith in Hindutva. Trivedi's 'Hindutva growth' argument included linking India's fastest growth rate with the upcoming 'pran pratistha' (consecration) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Dig deeper

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

More news on Winter Session: Cash-for-query report on Mahua Moitra to be in focus

The Latest News

Beaten soundly in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath questions verdict Dig deeper

Study suggests world risks triggering at least five tipping points “posing threats of a magnitude never faced by humanity” Dig deeper

India News

BJP, JD(S) attack Siddaramaiah over remarks to raise grants for Muslim community Dig deeper

DMK MP’s statement on Hindi heartland states triggers furore Dig deeper

Global Matters

Prince Harry's UK police protection trial kicks off, attorneys argue ‘impact’ of ‘successful attack’ Dig deeper

US issues fresh Russia-related sanctions. Target: Defense procurement network Dig deeper

Good Read

The Congress’s impressive Telangana victory in this election cycle has been completely overshadowed by its losses in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The results have strengthened the BJP’s position ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and its ideological fellow-travellers must answer some questions before they get back to the 2024 campaign. Read more…

Sports Goings

Cricket legend Brian Lara believes that Shubman Gill, the talented Indian batter, has the potential to break his records of the highest Test score (400) and the highest individual score in first-class cricket (501*). Lara, the former West Indies captain, considers Gill the most talented batter of the current generation and envisions him breaking many big records in the future. Despite Gill's relatively modest start to his Test career, Lara points to his remarkable achievements in ODIs, where he is the fastest to reach 2000 runs in 38 innings. Lara is confident that Gill's aggressive batting style and adaptability in the modern era, influenced by T20 leagues like IPL, make surpassing 400 in Test cricket and 501* in first-class cricket achievable. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Masaba Gupta, known for her diverse roles in fashion, beauty, and Netflix's Masaba Masaba, discusses her recent venture into voice acting for Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow in an exclusive interview. Exploring a new avenue compared to her previous roles, Masaba highlights the challenges of animated voice acting, emphasizing the need to infuse more energy into lines without visual cues. While she draws from her experiences, she notes that her mother, Neena Gupta, didn't offer specific advice on voice acting but advised on managing vocal strain during extended recording sessions. Masaba acknowledges the constraints of looks in mainstream Hindi cinema and sees voice acting as a powerful and challenging medium that opens new opportunities. Dig deeper